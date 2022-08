Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kane Pugh Knoell Troy & Kramer on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Designer Brands and DSW to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Hoffman, Sternberg, Karpf & Lynch on behalf of Marina Livshitz and Mikhail Livshitz. The case is 2:22-cv-03355, Livshitz et al v. Designer Brands, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 22, 2022, 5:36 PM