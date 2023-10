Who Got The Work

Peter Chu of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Paramount Global and other defendants in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 3 in California Central District Court by Doniger/ Burroughs on behalf of LIVN Worldwide. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, is 2:23-cv-06326, Livn Worldwide, Ltd. v. Olympusat Holdings, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 18, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Livn Worldwide, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Paramount Global, Inc.

Does

Does 1-10

Fox Entertainment, Inc.

Ocean New Media, LLC

Olympusat Holdings, Inc.

Olympusat, Inc.

Olympusat, LLC

Thomas Mohler

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims