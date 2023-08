Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Humana to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Caruso, Smith & Dunn and Smolen & Roytman on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breach of the Equal Pay Act. The case is 4:23-cv-00335, Livingston v. Humana, Inc.

Health Care

August 07, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacquelin Livingston

Plaintiffs

Smolen And Roytman

defendants

Humana, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination