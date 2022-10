Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against fintech company GoodLeap f/k/a Loanpal to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by Kelaher Connell & Connor on behalf of Bobby Mason Livingston, contends that a financing document for the sale of solar panels was executed by the solar panel sales company and not the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03627, Livingston v. GoodLeap, LLC.

Fintech

October 21, 2022, 6:25 AM