Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Drill Bushing and Strohwig Industries to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Herren Law on behalf of the Estate of James LeMaster, who was fatally injured while using an allegedly defective piece of rigging hardware. The case is 5:22-cv-00211, Livers v. Strohwig Industries Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 17, 2022, 3:15 PM