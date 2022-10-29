Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wells Anderson & Race on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford to Colorado District Court. The complaint, which concerns claims arising from the 'East Troublesome' wildfire in Grand County, Colorado, was filed by MoGo LLC and Never Summer Law on behalf of David L. Lively. The defendant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services. The case is 1:22-cv-02840, Lively v. Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 5:09 PM