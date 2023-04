New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of LiveHelpNow LLC. The suit, which takes aim at Tawk To Inc., asserts five patents for systems and methods for monitoring sessions over a communication network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00667, LiveHelpNow, LLC v. Tawk To Inc.

