News From Law.com

Girding itself for scrutiny by Congress and regulators over anticompetitive concerns, Live Nation Entertainment has retained prominent antitrust-attorney-turned-lobbyist Seth Bloom. Bloom worked for 14 years on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee and was its general counsel before founding Bloom Strategic Counsel in 2013.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 23, 2023, 4:41 PM