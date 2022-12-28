Live Nation Retains GC in Last-Minute Contract Renewal | Law...

News From Law.com

Live Nation Entertainment, the largest producer of live concerts and other entertainment events in the world, has reached a contract extension with longtime General Counsel Michael Rowles just days before his employment agreement was set to expire Dec. 31. Rowles inked the deal with the Beverly Hills, California-based company on Dec. 21, according to a new Live Nation Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The pact keeps him on board through 2027.

