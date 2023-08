News From Law.com

Live Nation Entertainment and its top officials were hit with a securities class action over Taylor Swift The Eras Tour pre-sale website issues. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, addresses the Eras Tour pre-sale issues when Ticketmaster's website crashed from high traffic.

August 09, 2023, 11:58 AM

