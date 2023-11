News From Law.com

A Live Nation shareholder's lawsuit alleges that the company and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties and violated federal securities law with "materially false and misleading" statements before and after the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the company last November in the wake of its Taylor Swift "ticketing debacle" and alleged monopoly of the live entertainment industry.

November 15, 2023, 3:24 PM

