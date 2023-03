Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JobSource to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Sheehy, Ware, Pappas & Grubbs on behalf of Live Life Healthy. The case is 1:23-cv-00264, Live Life Healthy, Lll v. JobSource, Inc.

Business Services

March 10, 2023, 1:59 PM