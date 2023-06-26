Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partners Christopher L. Lockwood and Richard J.R. Raleigh Jr. have stepped in to defend Insurance Applications Group and J. Marshall Dye in a lawsuit alleging defamation and interference with contractual relations. The complaint was filed May 25 in Alabama Northern District Court by Badham & Buck on behalf of Live Life Healthy LLC, a provider of a preventative health and chronic disease insurance product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. England III, is 2:23-cv-00681, Live Life Healthy LLC v. Insurance Applications Group Inc et al.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 3:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Live Life Healthy LLC

Plaintiffs

Badham & Buck LLC

Badham & Buck, LLC

defendants

Insurance Applications Group Inc

J Marshall Dye

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims