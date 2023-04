Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Path Integrated Healthcare d/b/a Path Behavioral Healthcare and Black Cliff Partners to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for HIPAA-compliance services, was filed by TLG Law on behalf of Live Compliance. The case is 3:23-cv-00216, Live Compliance LLC v. Path Integrated Healthcare LLC et al.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Live Compliance, LLC

defendants

Black Cliff Partners, LLC

Path Integrated Healthcare, LLC d/b/a Path Behavioral Healthcare

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract