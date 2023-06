News From Law.com

As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf move forward with their controversial combination, LIV Golf's top lawyer won't be in the picture. John Loffhagen, the London-based attorney who joined Saudi Arabia-backed LIV in May 2022, is "no longer" with LIV, according to an auto-response from his LIV email address.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 12, 2023, 7:03 AM

nature of claim: /