Michael Scotti III and Joseph Ramos of Roetzel & Andress have stepped in to defend Hongye Li and North Pacific LLC in a pending securities lawsuit. The court action, filed July 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Burke, Warren, MacKay, & Serritella on behalf of Xiansong Liu, accuses the defendants of acting as securities brokers without being properly registered and fraudulently inducing Liu to transfer $318,000 to Li using misrepresentations that she would use the funds to trade stocks and options. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:24-cv-06422, Liu v. Li et al.

September 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Xiansong (Tony) Liu

Plaintiffs

Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella

Defendants

Hongye Li

North Pacific, LLC

Ying Hua

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws