Who Got The Work

Marc S. Casarino and Katherine Barksdale of Kennedys have stepped in to represent Kor Realty Group, MiMa Real Estate Partners I and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed May 8 in Delaware District Court by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Liu, Chen & Hoffman on behalf of EB-5 SF Investment Limited Partnership, Hao Liu and other plaintiffs. The court action contends that the plaintiffs collectively invested $42 million in EB-5 SF, which had been presented as a fund that would work toward renovating the Renoir Hotel in downtown San Francisco and qualify plaintiffs to receive EB-5 immigration visas. The suit alleges that the defendants obfuscated certain 'perverse incentives' to spend increased amounts on the acquisition and renovation, and claims that the defendants engaged in efforts to usurp complete control of the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00564, Liu et al v. EB5 Global SF, LLC et al.

Real Estate

June 14, 2024, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

EB-5 SF Investment Limited Partnership

Guangxiang Xu

Hao Liu

Nan Liu

SF Hotel Investors LLC

Plaintiffs

Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC

defendants

Alex Samek

Brad Korzen

Brian DeLowe

Does 1-500

EB5 Global SF, LLC

Kelly Wearstler

Kor Realty Group LLC

MiMa Real Estate Partners I, LLC

Proper Hospitality LLC

Renoir HM, LLC

defendant counsels

Kennedys

Kennedys Cmk LLP

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws