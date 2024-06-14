Marc S. Casarino and Katherine Barksdale of Kennedys have stepped in to represent Kor Realty Group, MiMa Real Estate Partners I and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed May 8 in Delaware District Court by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Liu, Chen & Hoffman on behalf of EB-5 SF Investment Limited Partnership, Hao Liu and other plaintiffs. The court action contends that the plaintiffs collectively invested $42 million in EB-5 SF, which had been presented as a fund that would work toward renovating the Renoir Hotel in downtown San Francisco and qualify plaintiffs to receive EB-5 immigration visas. The suit alleges that the defendants obfuscated certain 'perverse incentives' to spend increased amounts on the acquisition and renovation, and claims that the defendants engaged in efforts to usurp complete control of the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00564, Liu et al v. EB5 Global SF, LLC et al.
Real Estate
June 14, 2024, 12:05 PM