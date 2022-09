New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, for alleged unlawfully wire transfers, was brought by attorney Diane Corwin on behalf of Xiaoliang Liu and Chuwei Zhang. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06290, Liu et al v. Bank of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 6:12 PM