Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Novartis to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Employment Law Group and other attorneys on behalf of Lauri Littlewood, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting the company's failure to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols. The case is 1:22-cv-02688, Littlewood v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 12, 2022, 8:00 PM