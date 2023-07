News From Law.com

Littler Mendelson is growing its ranks in Miami with four new attorneys as it eyes growth in Florida, where clients are eyeing political shifts.The management-side labor and employment specialist firm is adding shareholders Philip Marchion, coming from apparel company VF Corporation, and Porpoise Evans, previously at Weiss Serota.

Florida

July 13, 2023, 4:59 PM

nature of claim: /