The global labor law firm Littler, and one of France's largest employment and labor law firms, Fromont Briens, have agreed to end their formal partnership after six years. The move, announced Thursday, undoes a combination that gave Littler one of its biggest foreign presences and Fromont Briens access to Littler's international network.

Legal Services

January 05, 2023, 1:26 PM