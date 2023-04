Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against XtremepowerUSA to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Collins Collins & Conley on behalf of Seth Little, who was allegedly injured while using a defective 55 CC Auger/Post Hole Digger. The case is 7:23-cv-00035, Little v. XtremepowerUSA.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 25, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Seth Little

Plaintiffs

Collins, Collins & Conley Psc

defendants

XtremepowerUSA

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims