Removed To Federal Court

Armstrong Teasdale on Friday removed an employment class action against Wynn Las Vegas to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Gabroy Messer and Thierman Buck LLP. The case is 2:23-cv-01150, Little v. Wynn Las Vegas, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 21, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheila Little

Plaintiffs

Gabroy Law Offices

defendants

Wynn Las Vegas, LLC

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations