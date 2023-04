Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Montgomery Willard on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aflac subsidiary Continental American Insurance Co. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by the Foster Law Firm on behalf of Tammie R. Little. The case is 8:23-cv-01360, Little v. Continental American Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Tammie R Little

Plaintiffs

Foster Law Firm

defendants

Continental American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Montgomery Willard

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations