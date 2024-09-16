Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Christopher M. Cascino and Mekesha H. Montgomery and Seth R. Granda of Frost Brown Todd have stepped in to represent Concentrix CVG Customer Management Group in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed Aug. 1 in Florida Middle District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of an operations manager who claims that he was constantly harassed while on FMLA leave and wrongfully terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 3:24-cv-00779, Little v. Concentrix Solutions Corporation.

Technology

September 16, 2024, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Little

Plaintiffs

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

Defendants

Concentrix Cvg Customer Management Group, Inc

Concentrix Solutions Corporation

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Frost Brown Todd

Nature of Claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act