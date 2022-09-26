Who Got The Work

Hilda Piloto and Steven M. Dickstein of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Oink Oink LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and VM Diaz & Partners on behalf of coal broker Little River Transport LLC. The plaintiff accuses Oink Oink of breaching an escrow agreement by improperly disbursing more than $1 million in escrowed funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:22-cv-22509, Little River Transport, LLC v. Oink Oink, LLC.

Florida

September 26, 2022, 4:11 AM