Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Calfee Halter & Griswold and Meltzer Purtill & Stelle removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against gun manufacturer DRG Manufacturing and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by Brennan Manna & Diamond on behalf of Little Mountain Precision over allegedly unpaid invoices for gun components such as gas keys, triggers and hammers. The case is 1:22-cv-01471, Little Mountain Precision LLC v. DR Guns LLC d/b/a DRG Manufacturing et al.

Ohio

August 17, 2022, 5:35 PM