Celebrating her elevation to name partner at Kearny, New Jersey-based personal injury boutique Brady, Reilly & Cardoso, attorney Diane Cardoso says her relationship with the firm began when she was still in elementary school. Cardoso left the 87-lawyer Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins in Springfield, New Jersey on Oct. 15 to join her present firm, which has four attorneys. She became a name partner Jan. 1.

January 03, 2023, 5:13 PM