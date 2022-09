New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Connecticut District Court over its Suave, TIGI, Tresemme, Dove, Nexxus and Living Proof shampoo products. The complaint, brought by Silver Golub & Teitell, alleges that the products contain harmful levels of benzene, a carcinogenic compound. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01189, Little et al. v. Unilever United States Inc.