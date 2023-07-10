New Suit - Trademark

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone and Lathrop GPM filed a franchise lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., the pizza restaurant chain. The suit pursues claims against JFAM LLC and other defendants for allegedly continuing to operate under the Little Caesar trademark despite their franchise agreement having been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11631, Little Ceasar Enterprises, Inc. et al v. Jfam, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 10, 2023, 12:29 PM

Plaintiffs

LC Trademarks, Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

defendants

Jfam, LLC

Kelly Jennings

Mark Jennings

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute