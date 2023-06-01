Little Caesars filed a franchise lawsuit against Mai & Vu Investment Group, LC Link Investment Group and other defendants on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Lathrop GPM, accuses the defendants of continuing to operate Little Caesars restaurants after termination of the parties' franchise agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11308, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. et al. v. Mai & Vu Investment Group LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 01, 2023, 5:06 PM