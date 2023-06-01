New Suit - Contract

Little Caesars filed a franchise lawsuit against Mai & Vu Investment Group, LC Link Investment Group and other defendants on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Lathrop GPM, accuses the defendants of continuing to operate Little Caesars restaurants after termination of the parties' franchise agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11308, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. et al. v. Mai & Vu Investment Group LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 01, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

LC Trademarks, Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

defendants

Anh Nguyen

LC Link Investment Group, LLC

Mai & Vu Investment Group, LLC

Mai Studio Investment Group, LLC

Phu Nguyen

Quyen Do

ThuHa Luong

Truc Pham

Ttp Lclink Investment Group, Inc.

Tuan Mai

Vu Pham-Mai Nguyen Investment Group Inc.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute