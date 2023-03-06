New Suit - Trademark

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone and Lathrop GPM filed a franchise lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of LC Trademarks Inc. and Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. The suit pursues claims against Kaelan Inc. and other defendants for continuing to hold themselves out as a franchisee of Little Caesars after their franchise agreement had been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10529, Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. et al v. Kaelan Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 3:17 PM