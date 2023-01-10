New Suit - Trademark

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone and Lathrop GPM filed a franchise and trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of LC Trademarks Inc. and Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. The suit pursues claims against J. Weber Inc. and other defendants for continuing to operate a Little Caesars restaurant after their franchise agreement had been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10061, Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. et al v. J Weber Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 10, 2023, 1:28 PM