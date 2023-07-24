New Suit - Intellectual Property

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone and Lathrop GPM filed a lawsuit alleging trade secret theft and trademark and trade dress infringement Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Little Caesar Enterprises and LC Trademarks. The complaint accuses International Restaurant Group and Jimmy Asmar of misappropriating confidential information and operating several restaurants as Little Caesars franchises beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11771, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc et al v. International Restaurant Group, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 24, 2023, 1:23 PM

Plaintiffs

LC Trademarks, Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc

Plaintiffs

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

defendants

International Restaurant Group, LLC

Jimmy Asmar

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute