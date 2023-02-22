New Suit - Contract

Little Caesars filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against franchisees Doughboy Holdings, Doughgirl Holdings and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Lathrop GPM, accuses the defendants of continuing to operate Little Caesars restaurants after termination of their franchise agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10455, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. et al. v. Doughboy Holdings LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 22, 2023, 5:00 PM