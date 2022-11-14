New Suit - Contract

Little Caesars filed a breach-of-contract and trademark infringement lawsuit against Business Management Resources and other defendants on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone and Lathrop GPM, accuses the defendants of unlawfully continuing to hold themselves out as a Little Caesars franchise after the agreement was terminated due to alleged sanitation violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12756, Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. et al. v. Business Management Resources Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 14, 2022, 5:01 PM