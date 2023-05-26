Removed To Federal Court

Norton Rose Fulbright and Morris, Laing, Evans, Brock & Kennedy removed a breach-of-contract class action against Oxy USA Inc., a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, to Kansas District Court on Friday. The lawsuit, filed by Fleeson, Gooing, Coulson & Kitch and Kramer, Nordling & Nordling, asserts that the defendant allegedly charges an unlawful "marketing" or "gathering" deduction to landowners of gas/oil mines. The class is seeking over $5 million in damages. The defendant is also represented by Hall Estill. The case is 6:23-cv-01103, Littell et al v. Oxy USA, Inc.

Energy

May 26, 2023, 1:57 PM

