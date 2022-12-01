Removed To Federal Court

Liberty Mutual subsidiary State Auto Property and Casualty removed an insurance class action to Missouri Western District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Butsch Roberts & Associates and the Winters Law Group, accuses the defendant of systemically reducing actual cash value payments for structural property damage by deducting certain labor costs. State Auto Property and Casualty is represented by Dentons. The case is 2:22-cv-04178, Litman v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 7:55 PM