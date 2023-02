New Suit - Patent

HP Inc. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court over certain HP laptops. The court case, filed by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks on behalf of LiTl LLC, asserts a family of patents related to the display functions of certain laptops. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00120, LiTl LLC v. HP Inc.