Litigators Who Lead Firm-Wide Practices Balance Subject Matt...

This morning's Litigation Daily takes stock of four Big Law litigators who hold firmwide practice leadership roles on top of their practices: Nicole Jantzi of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson based in Washington D.C., Ryan Junck of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom based in London, Audra Soloway of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison based in New York City and Ashley Taylor Jr. of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, based in Richmond, Virginia.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 05, 2023, 7:30 AM

