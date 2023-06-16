Litigators Weigh In After Surfside Condo Collapse Triggers C...

News From Law.com

June 24 marks two years since the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed in Surfside, killing 98 people in the South Florida town. Thursday a team of federal government investigators from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released a preliminary summary of their findings on the collapse of Champlain Tower South. And litigators hope the findings could help lawyers peel back the layers of construction and design flaws that lead to lawsuits in other properties.

