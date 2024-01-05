Litigators of the Week: Zuckerman Spaeder Gets a Post-Trial ...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Gregg Bernstein, Marty Himeles and Samantha Miller of Zuckerman Spaeder. Before Christmas, a federal judge in Maryland granted their motion to overturn the healthcare fraud conviction of Dr. Ron Elfenbein. A Baltimore jury found Elfenbein guilty on five counts last year related to alleged overcharges for COVID testing. But Chief Judge James Bredar found that the government hadn't proven the way Elfenbein's testing locations coded their services was false beyond a reasonable doubt.

Health Care

January 05, 2024, 6:30 AM

