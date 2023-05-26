Litigators of the Week: Wilmer Gets a Clean Defense Sweep in...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are Greg Lantier and Amanda Major of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, who are both based in Washington, D.C. Last week a federal jury in Waco, Texas sided with their client Dropbox in the first case the company has ever taken to trial. Jurors found that Dropbox hadn't infringed patents asserted by Motion Offense, that the patents were invalid, and that they had been issued under the incorrect priority date—a clean defense sweep.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 7:30 AM

