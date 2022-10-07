Litigators of the Week: Willkies $455M Win Against Iran for ...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Michael Gottlieb and Nicholas Reddick of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. They've been seeking to hold the Republic of Iran accountable for supporting terrorists in Iraq. This past week U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., signed off on a final order awarding their clients—including U.S. servicemembers and civilians serving abroad who were killed or severely injured in Iraq by Iranian proxies—$455 million.

District of Columbia

October 07, 2022, 7:30 AM