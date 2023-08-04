Litigators of the Week: What Trade Secrets? Latham Trial Tea...

News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Tony Sammi and Rachel Blitzer of Latham & Watkins. Federal jurors in Atlanta last week sided with their client Universal Alloy Corp. finding that Alcoa didn't own the trade secrets it accused UAC of stealing to get ahead in the competition for making airplane parts for Boeing. The Latham team had co-counsel from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where Sammie and Blitzer previously practiced.

Aerospace & Defense

August 04, 2023, 7:30 AM

