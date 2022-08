News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are whistleblower lawyers Dan Miller, Jonathan DeSantis and Derek Cohen of Walden Macht & Haran. A federal jury in Chicago this week hit Eli Lilly and Co. with a $61 million verdict finding the pharma company underpaid rebates due under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program. Under the False Claims Act, the award is set to be trebled to more than $183 million.

August 12, 2022, 7:30 AM