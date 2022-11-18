Litigators of the Week: The Shareholders Team Behind the Rec...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are Silpa Maruri of Quinn Emanuel, Ned Weinberger of Labaton Sucharow, and Chad Johnson of Robbins Geller. They led lawyers from their firms and Friedman Oster & Tejtel and Andrews & Springer in securing a $1 billion cash settlement for minority shareholders of Dell Technologies Inc. who claim they were shortchanged in a 2018 stock conversion deal. The announcement of the deal came just three weeks before a scheduled trial date at the Delaware Court of Chancery.

