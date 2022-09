News From Law.com

This week's Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Craig Primis, Matt Reilly and Winn Allen of Kirkland & Ellis. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, D.C. this week ruled against the Department of Justice's antitrust challenge to a $13 billion deal their client UnitedHealth Group Inc. entered to acquire health technology company Change Healthcare Inc.

September 23, 2022, 7:30 AM