Litigators of the Week: Sullivan & Cromwell Scores Internati...

News From Law.com

The Litigators of the Week are Dustin Guzior, Rick Pepperman and retired partner Steve Holley of Sullivan & Cromwell. They defended Bayer in international arbitration brought by BASF. As Bayer mounted its $66 billion takeover of Monsanto, it sold assets carved out of its crop science business to BASF for €7.4 billion. Last week an ICC arbitration panel turned back claims that Bayer hadn't properly disclosed certain costs, including for personnel, for the divested businesses.

August 19, 2022, 7:30 AM