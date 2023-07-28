Litigators of the Week: Sullivan & Cromwell Helps Turn the T...

News From Law.com

This week's Litigators of the Week are Garrard Beeney, Marc De Leeuw and Dustin Guzior of Sullivan & Cromwell, who represented Ocado Group in litigation with rival AutoStore that the press dubbed "the Robot Wars." After Ocado paired with The Kroger Co. in 2020 to build automated grocery warehouses across the U.S., rival AutoStore initially went on the offensive. But this past week, the companies announced a global settlement that involves AutoStore paying Ocado more than $250 million.

